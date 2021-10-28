Short Interest in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Rises By 556.5%

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 556.5% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ GIIX remained flat at $$9.85 during midday trading on Thursday. 78,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,548. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80. Gores Holdings VIII has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIIX. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,218,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,707,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,459,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,410,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

