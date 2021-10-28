Short Interest in Graf Acquisition Corp IV (NYSE:GFOR) Rises By 250.0%

Graf Acquisition Corp IV (NYSE:GFOR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Graf Acquisition Corp IV stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,068. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73. Graf Acquisition Corp IV has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Graf Acquisition Corp. IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Graf Acquisition Corp. IV is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

