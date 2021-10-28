Short Interest in iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Increases By 2,648.4%

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, an increase of 2,648.4% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 753,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITHUF opened at $0.22 on Thursday. iAnthus Capital has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.34.

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

