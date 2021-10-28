Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Expands By 364.2%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,687,700 shares, an increase of 364.2% from the September 30th total of 794,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 801.7 days.

Shares of IFNNF stock opened at $45.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.62. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $45.65.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IFNNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

