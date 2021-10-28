Short Interest in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Drops By 91.8%

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 91.8% from the September 30th total of 121,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 274,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 63,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $3.70. 826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,649. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 million, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.53. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $14.77.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

