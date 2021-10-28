Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Increases By 480.0%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 480.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMS opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.28. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $26.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000.

