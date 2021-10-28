Short Interest in Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Drops By 89.0%

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the September 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cheuvreux raised Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KNRRY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.47. 11,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,502. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $35.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.79.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

