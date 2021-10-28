Short Interest in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Decreases By 80.8%

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 80.8% from the September 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,031,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,111,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $167,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LVHD traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $37.03. The company had a trading volume of 22,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,457. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $28.96 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.249 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th.

