Short Interest in Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Decreases By 93.7%

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 93.7% from the September 30th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:LUVU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 23,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29. The company has a market cap of $20.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.23. Luvu Brands has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.60.
About Luvu Brands
Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for Luvu Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luvu Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.