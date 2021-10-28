Short Interest in New America Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:NECA) Drops By 90.0%

New America Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:NECA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the September 30th total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,838,113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NECA stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 181,749,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,630,453. New America Energy has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
New America Energy Company Profile
Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for New America Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New America Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.