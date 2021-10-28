Short Interest in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Increases By 1,242.3%

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 1,242.3% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) by 1,421.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,990 shares during the quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.19.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

