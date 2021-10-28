Short Interest in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Increases By 205.9%

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 205.9% from the September 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NXJ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,720. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $15.88.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $118,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $219,000.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.