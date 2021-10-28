Short Interest in Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Decreases By 92.3%

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Persimmon to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Persimmon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

PSMMY opened at $75.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.55. Persimmon has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $95.50.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

