Short Interest in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Expands By 249.8%

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,400 shares, a growth of 249.8% from the September 30th total of 129,600 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 324,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARA opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.26. The stock has a market cap of $76.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.71. Protara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TARA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 3,505.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 47,528 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 115.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 69,246 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 63.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M raised its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 151.7% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 21,795 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

