Short Interest in Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Declines By 93.0%

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the September 30th total of 202,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Revival Gold stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55. Revival Gold has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $0.87.
Revival Gold Company Profile
Further Reading: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.