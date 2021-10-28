Short Interest in Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Declines By 93.0%

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the September 30th total of 202,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Revival Gold stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55. Revival Gold has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $0.87.

Get Revival Gold alerts:

Revival Gold Company Profile

Revival Gold Inc engage sin the the gold exploration and development business. Its projects includes Beartrack, Arnett Creek, and Diamond Mountain. The company was founded on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.