Short Interest in Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Declines By 67.3%

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,700 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the September 30th total of 1,104,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.9 days.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised Sanofi to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

SNYNF opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.15 and a 200-day moving average of $102.67. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $88.75 and a 52-week high of $112.65.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

