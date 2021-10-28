Short Interest in Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Decreases By 93.2%

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the September 30th total of 322,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

DALXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.39.

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96. Spartan Delta has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $5.64.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

