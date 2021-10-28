Short Interest in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Expands By 175.3%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,400 shares, a growth of 175.3% from the September 30th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of CXSE opened at $56.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average of $60.73. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $81.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 21.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,886,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,110,000 after acquiring an additional 336,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 46.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,473,000 after acquiring an additional 195,532 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,393,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,769,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 9.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter.

