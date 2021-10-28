Sify Technologies (SIFY) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect Sify Technologies to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SIFY stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $619.61 million, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. Sify Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.
Sify Technologies Company Profile
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
