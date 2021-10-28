Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 1,946 shares.The stock last traded at $21.80 and had previously closed at $21.75.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $652.08 million and a PE ratio of -54.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $15,820,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 658,141 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

