Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 1,946 shares.The stock last traded at $21.80 and had previously closed at $21.75.
Separately, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.
The company has a market cap of $652.08 million and a PE ratio of -54.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52.
Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
