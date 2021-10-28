Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Barclays

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SLAB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.92.

NASDAQ SLAB traded up $7.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,612. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.71 and a 200 day moving average of $144.66. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $94.77 and a twelve month high of $189.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,953,325.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,245. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

