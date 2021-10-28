Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given New $192.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLAB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

Shares of SLAB traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $188.06. 12,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,612. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $94.77 and a 1 year high of $189.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.66.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 4,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $749,785.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $157,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $5,925,245 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

