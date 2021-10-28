Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €145.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Siltronic in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Siltronic in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Siltronic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €136.63 ($160.74).

Siltronic stock opened at €134.30 ($158.00) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €137.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €139.98. Siltronic has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

