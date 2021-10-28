Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 45,000 Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 81.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Curis were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 195,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Curis by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Curis by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 78,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37. Curis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $610.03 million, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 2.90.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.73%. The company had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRIS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

