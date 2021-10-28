Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.56.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $159.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.55, a PEG ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.16. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $86.78 and a one year high of $159.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

