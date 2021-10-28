SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 47.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

SITC stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 56,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,014. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 177.58 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.