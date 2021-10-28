Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.05. The stock had a trading volume of 13,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,012. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.31. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $51.75.

SIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 75,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 557,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $24,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

