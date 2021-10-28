Sixth Wave Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Short Interest Up 8,600.0% in October

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 8,600.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SIXWF opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Sixth Wave Innovations has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.42.

Sixth Wave Innovations Company Profile

Sixth Wave Innovations, Inc is a development stage nanotechnology company with patented technologies. It is focused on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs). The firm’s technologies include Affinity cannabinoid purification system, which is used to detect and appropriate cannabinoids such as CBD, THC, CBG, CBC, CBN &THCv and IXOS, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry.

