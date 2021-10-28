Sixth Wave Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Short Interest Up 8,600.0% in October

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 8,600.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:SIXWF opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Sixth Wave Innovations has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.42.
Sixth Wave Innovations Company Profile
