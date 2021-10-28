Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 941.7% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sixty Six Capital stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12. Sixty Six Capital has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.29.

About Sixty Six Capital

Sixty Six Capital Inc provides co-location and cloud computing services. The company engages in the high-performance computing, storage, and information processing activities. It also invests in various technology sectors, such as crypto tokens and crypto finance. The company was formerly known as Hydro66 Holdings Corp.

