Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.450-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.18 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.280-$0.330 EPS.

SKX stock traded up $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $45.93. 2,559,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,237. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $47.88. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Williams Capital upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.67.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,741 shares of company stock worth $2,862,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,175 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $15,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

