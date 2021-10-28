Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.78 EPS

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sleep Number updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.250-$7.250 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.25 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.70. The company had a trading volume of 30,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,529. Sleep Number has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $151.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

