Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $88.95, but opened at $93.50. Sleep Number shares last traded at $96.14, with a volume of 4,191 shares.

The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,007,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sleep Number by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 22,691 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth $627,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.84. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93.

About Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

