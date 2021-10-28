SmartKey (SKEY) Trading Up 24.7% This Week

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. SmartKey has a market cap of $44.00 million and $1.40 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmartKey has traded up 24.7% against the dollar. One SmartKey coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00049901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005498 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.57 or 0.00205976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00098999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SmartKey Profile

SmartKey is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

