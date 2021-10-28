Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) Short Interest Update

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the September 30th total of 503,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DNAD stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.80.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the second quarter worth approximately $4,293,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter worth $5,050,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter worth $4,259,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter worth $2,525,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter worth $4,040,000.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.