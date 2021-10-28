SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.250-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-$184 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $184.55 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.140-$1.150 EPS.

NYSE:SWI traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.96. 9,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.96. SolarWinds has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $25.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.95.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.40 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

SWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of SolarWinds from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SolarWinds stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 215.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,938 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of SolarWinds worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

