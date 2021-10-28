South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. South State had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SSB traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,551. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.07. South State has a 1-year low of $56.43 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. South State’s payout ratio is presently 38.28%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in South State stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,801 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,023 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of South State worth $18,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSB. Truist cut their target price on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

