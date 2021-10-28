South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. South State had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:SSB traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,551. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.07. South State has a 1-year low of $56.43 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. South State’s payout ratio is presently 38.28%.
Several research firms have issued reports on SSB. Truist cut their target price on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.87.
South State Company Profile
South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.
