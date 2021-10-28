Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,496 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 112.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 50.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBSI. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $41.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average of $38.79.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

