Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $39.29, but opened at $40.49. Southside Bancshares shares last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 107 shares traded.

The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.01%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 23.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 20.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 12.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.79.

About Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

