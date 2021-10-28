Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Director Sells $529,639.92 in Stock

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LUV traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,979,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,175,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $37.95 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.87.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.99) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 30.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 58.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 515,406 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,472,000 after purchasing an additional 190,649 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $7,144,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 35.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,361 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,824,000 after purchasing an additional 218,717 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.01.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

