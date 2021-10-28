S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in S&P Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in S&P Global by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI stock opened at $462.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $470.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $440.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.42.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

