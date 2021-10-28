S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Increased to $508.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $483.00 to $508.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $469.80.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $462.60 on Wednesday. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $470.81. The stock has a market cap of $111.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $440.34 and a 200-day moving average of $411.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $4,499,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,133,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

