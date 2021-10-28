S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $464.59 and last traded at $464.51, with a volume of 20457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $447.37.

The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 53.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $440.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global Company Profile (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

