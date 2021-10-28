SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SP traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.01. 2,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,154. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.68. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $36.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SP Plus stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 267.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.69% of SP Plus worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

