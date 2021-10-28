Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) Major Shareholder Purchases $11,050,000.00 in Stock

Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) major shareholder Neil S. Subin bought 1,105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,050,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

TMTS traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.86. 65,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,998. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMTS. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spartacus Acquisition during the second quarter worth $11,096,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $8,272,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $5,276,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $3,213,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

