SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 492,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $15,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.9% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPIP opened at $31.71 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $31.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.