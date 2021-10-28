SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,832 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 452,078 shares.The stock last traded at $123.94 and had previously closed at $124.05.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 74,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 202,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after buying an additional 79,687 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

