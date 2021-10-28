SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,493 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $21,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 8,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 637.4% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $500.96 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $341.80 and a 12-month high of $513.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.37.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

