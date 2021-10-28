Spectrum One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,938.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $41,483.01 and $4,938.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.10 or 0.00315087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000464 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

