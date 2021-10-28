Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spin Master in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.25. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TOY. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.64.

Shares of TOY opened at C$41.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 28.43. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$25.54 and a 1 year high of C$54.18.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$480.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$433.14 million.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

