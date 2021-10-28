Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:STXB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.99. 26,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,590. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.52%.

In other news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $48,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $130,135. 25.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STXB. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STXB. Stephens upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

